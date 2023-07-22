Nigerian troops Surround IPOB and ESN in Delta, arrest one fighter, and recover weapons.(photo)

In a statement, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, the director of army public relations, claimed that during an ongoing clearance operation, forces destroyed an enclave in the capital of Delta State and detained one of the accused fighters. Under the supervision of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army and the Department of State Services (DSS), 63 Bde Garrison troops on Saturday liberated an enclave in Delta State that was reportedly controlled by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militant branch, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

One of the escaping combatants was apprehended by the troops, who also found five AK-47 rifles, three semiautomatic pump-action rifles, a G3 rifle, and a single-barrel gun. Live cartridges, an axe, an electric saw, machetes, and an IPOB flag are among the additional items found.

“The soldiers have destroyed the enclave and are using the forest to their advantage to pursue the evading enemies.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, has commended the troops and other security agencies for their best efforts in the ongoing operations and encouraged them to keep up the energy to restore stability in the region.”

Source: Sahara Reporters

