Four bandits were on Friday night neutralised by tion Hadarin Daji in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

An anonymous, reliable source among the troops informed The PUNCH that the armed forces confronted a group of bandits in a gunfight as the criminals were preparing to launch an assault on a local community within the jurisdiction of the local government.

Upon receiving this crucial intelligence, the brave troops acted promptly, swiftly mobilizing to the designated area to engage the armed bandits in a fierce gun battle. As a result of their determined efforts, they successfully prevented the bandits from gaining access to the villages.

During the intense encounter, four bandits were neutralized, while the remaining criminals managed to escape, albeit with gunshot wounds sustained during the exchange of fire. Additionally, in their valiant defense, the troops managed to seize valuable resources from the bandits, which included one General Purpose Machine Gun, one FN Rifle, and 123 rounds of specialized ammunition.

According to the General Officer of 8 Division Sokoto and Commander of the Joint Taskforce of tion Hadarin Daji North-West zone, Major General Godwin Mutkut, a recent well-coordinated operation by the troops resulted in the successful clearance of bandits’ camps in various villages across Zamfara and Sokoto states. The affected villages include Mutuwa, Guda tudu, Kawar, Dantayawa, Gidan Kare, Mahuta, and Gyado.

Major General Mutkut expressed his appreciation and commendation to the troops for their dedicated efforts in effectively driving out the bandits from the region. However, he also made a plea to the general public, urging them to maintain their cooperation with the troops and continue providing valuable information about the bandits’ hideouts. Such collaboration and sharing of information are essential in the ongoing fight against criminal elements in the area.

