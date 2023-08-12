Nigerian Resident Doctors Suspend Nationwide Strike, Resume Work

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has decided to suspend its nationwide strike, announcing that doctors will resume work on Saturday. The association’s National President, Innocent Orji, confirmed this decision on Friday evening, expressing optimism about the progress that can be achieved in the coming weeks.

“We just suspended the strike. Work will resume at 8 a.m. tomorrow,” President Orji stated in a brief message to Channels Television. “We will review the progress made in two weeks.”

As per Channels Television on Friday, August 11, 2023, this decision comes shortly after the doctors put on hold their planned nationwide protest, which was aimed at drawing attention to their demands and concerns. Among the key issues being raised by the NARD are calls for the recruitment of additional medical professionals to replace doctors who have migrated or unfortunately passed away.

President Orji emphasized the pressing nature of the situation, stating, “Our members are suffering. Nigerians are suffering too. When you don’t have the right number of doctors in the hospital, there is no way it is not going to affect the healthcare service delivery system. And nobody has come out to tell us that what we are saying is not true.

He further questioned the government’s approach, pointing out that a ministerial committee had been established earlier in the year to address the issues at hand. He raised concerns over the delay in implementing the committee’s recommendations and the lack of widespread communication about them.

The doctors’ association has accused the government of failing to meet their demands, which encompass various facets of the healthcare system, including wages, recruitment, and overall infrastructure improvement. The NARD’s “total and indefinite strike action” commenced on July 25, 2023, as a result of these concerns.

Prior to the decision to suspend the strike, the union’s executive had held discussions with a group of senators, led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, in an effort to find common ground and address the pressing issues affecting the healthcare sector.

As doctors across the nation prepare to return to their duties, stakeholders are hopeful that the two-week review period will provide an opportunity for meaningful progress and the resolution of longstanding concerns. The decision to suspend the strike is seen as a positive step towards ensuring the provision of quality healthcare services to the people of Nigeria.

