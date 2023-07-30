Nigerian Resident Doctors Reject 25% Salary By FG, Continue Strike

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) rejected the 25% increase in doctors’ base wage as well as the accoutrement allowance on Saturday. They maintained their earlier demand for the full restoration of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure to its original amount as of the structure’s approval in 2009.

The doctors also stated that there would be no turning back on the ongoing statewide total and indefinite strike unless the government made significant progress towards addressing their demands as outlined in their July 5 ultimatum to the federal government. In a communique signed by the President, Dr. Orji Emeka Innocent, the Secretary-General, Dr. Chikezie Kelechi, and the Publicity and Social Secretary, Dr. Uma Musa, the striking physicians branded the 25% as ‘paltry’ and stated the strike would continue.

The communique was delivered at the conclusion of the organisation’s NEC meeting in Lagos, dubbed “LasGIDI 2023,” with the theme “Bullying in Medical Practise: A Matter of Perspective?” demanded the immediate release of the circular on the One-for-One policy for the replacement of exited clinical workers for implementation, saying they cannot continue to watch their members die and break down as a result of work overload caused by massive depletion of clinical staff in hospitals due to brain drain.

Source: ARISE NEWS

Sheriff_Views (

)