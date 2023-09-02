Nigerian Police Reacts The Viral Video of Inspector of Police Captured Assaulting Civilian in Imo

Police PRO, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi has caused reactions on social media after taking to his official social media page, X account, formerly known as Twitter to post to update Nigerians about the police that was captured on the road slapping a civilian in Imo State.

According to him; The Policeman has been handed over to the Provost Marshal for necessary disciplinary action.

While reacting to the video…

He wrote: “The Inspector of Police attached to the Imo State Police Command caught in this video assaulting a civilian was brought to the FHQ, Abuja, and he has been handed over to the Provost Marshall for necessary disciplinary action.

We will not condone any act of unprofessionalism. 2nd frame: when he was made to see himself in action in the video at the FPRO office”

Kindly read his full text in the screenshot below:

However, his social media post has stirred mixed reactions from random social media users in Nigeria, with many taking to the comment section to react.

Kindly read in the screenshot below, some reactions from Nigerians who commented on his post:

Thank you @Princemoye1. Watching that video and seeing this tweet, I can’t thank you enough. Pls, ensure that P. Marshall does his job and the punishment is as weighty as possible. Many qualified officers are waiting to wear his uniform since he doesn’t know its value.

Thank God the call was made! And the video was delivered. Sincerely this is just unacceptable. Am happy the young man was cool, see some people fit and retaliate ooo.

Thank you Nigerian police for the swift response.

What is your opinion on this matter? You are free to drop comments in the box below and share the post on other platforms for people to read.

Number_One (

)