NEWS

Nigerian Police FPRO reacts to a video of a lady content creator indecently assaulting shoemaker.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 323 1 minute read

Nigerian Police Force Public Relations Officer FPRO, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi has taken to social media to react to a video of a lady content creator indecently harassing a male shoemaker in Public, recently.

According to the video shared online by Dami Adenuga, the lady content creator was seen indecently harassing the male shoemaker in Public, asking him to touch her body.

Calling the attention of the Nigerian Police Force Public Relations Officer FPRO, Prince Olumuyiwa to the video, a Twitter user wrote: “This girl should be in jail now. Is this not sexual harassment? Imagine if it was the guy that grabbed her on the road and said ‘come touch my ….”

Reacting to the video, the Nigerian Police Force Public Relations Officer FPRO, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi tweeted: “I think the guy too enjoyed it, or has he complained? I have not seen anyone reporting a case of indecent assault on male, I have only seen that of indecent assault on female…”

Drop your take on this.

Gwin4real (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 323 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

“If Lamidi Was In PDP, The Party Would Have Been Petting Him With Ice Cream” – Shehu Sani

7 mins ago

Late Actor Saint Obi’s Ex-Wife, Children Attend Burial in Imo

19 mins ago

EXCLUSIVE: MD Of Nigerian Airports Authority, FAAN Splashes 200Million On Official Vehicle, Refuses To Buy Patrol Cars As Airports Face Theft, Security Threats

23 mins ago

If Democracy Is All About Choices Then Let The Will Of People Determine Who Leads Nigerians- Okutepa

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button