Nigerian Police FPRO reacts to a video of a lady content creator indecently assaulting shoemaker.

Nigerian Police Force Public Relations Officer FPRO, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi has taken to social media to react to a video of a lady content creator indecently harassing a male shoemaker in Public, recently.

According to the video shared online by Dami Adenuga, the lady content creator was seen indecently harassing the male shoemaker in Public, asking him to touch her body.

Calling the attention of the Nigerian Police Force Public Relations Officer FPRO, Prince Olumuyiwa to the video, a Twitter user wrote: “This girl should be in jail now. Is this not sexual harassment? Imagine if it was the guy that grabbed her on the road and said ‘come touch my ….”

Reacting to the video, the Nigerian Police Force Public Relations Officer FPRO, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi tweeted: “I think the guy too enjoyed it, or has he complained? I have not seen anyone reporting a case of indecent assault on male, I have only seen that of indecent assault on female…”

