Nigerian people only need four things from Tinubu before he ends his administration-Ibrahim Balarabe

According to a news that was published by the Punch paper online this morning, it was reported that Ibrahim Balarabe, who happens to be the first son of the late Balarabe Musa, during an interview with Punch correspondent, has said that the Nigerian people only need four things in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

During the interview, Ibrahim Balarabe was told that, some people have said that before the petrol subsidy was removed, the government should have put in place palliatives to cushion the effect, as he was asked what he thinks about it.

While he was answering the question, he said, “Nigerian people only need four things from Tinubu before he ends his administration. The first thing that the ordinary Nigerian needs with this subsidy removal, is to secure his life and property. And secondly, the common man needs to see that, his child goes to school without any difficulty financially. He should let primary and secondary school education be free because, some of us got our primary, secondary and even university education for free. Our parents did not pay anything. Free education is possible in Nigeria.

Further talking, he said that thirdly, the Tinubu’s government, should provide free primary healthcare for the common man, in such a way that, even if he is down with malaria, he can comfortably get treatment without paying a dime.

He said, “This can be done in Nigeria. Let us rejuvenate the Petroleum Trust Fund, through which drugs were sold at cheap prices and in some cases, given free under the chairmanship of former President Muhammadu Buhari. Unfortunately, the same Muhammadu Buhari, could not do that for the two terms he was the President of the country.

He said, “Finally, let there be affordable food for the masses. Bola Tinubu’s government, should prioritise agriculture as was in the First Republic. Nigeria can produce anything we need in this country, once the federal government addresses the issue of security of the common man.

