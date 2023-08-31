Nigerian Pastor Sets 21-Year-Old Woman On Fire During Special Deliverance

Ogun State Police Command has arrested one pastor Taiwo Odebiyi, for allegedly setting a 21-year-old woman, Sukura Owodunni, 0n fire during a deliverance session.

The incident happened at Cherubim and Seraphim Maberu Parish located in Offin in the Sagamu area of the state on August 17, 2023, when the victim visited the church for a special prayer at the pastors invitation.

It was gathered that the pastor directed the victim to buy perfume, local eggs, and a candle for the special prayer. While praying for her, the pastor was said to have poured the perfume on the ladys body and lit the candle.

Immediately after the pastor lit the candle, Owodunni was said to have gone up in flames, causing serious burns to her chest, shoulder, and legs.

The suspect was immediately arrested after the Divisional Police Officer in Adigbe, CSP Abdulfattah Ogunsanya, and his men stormed the premises on Tuesday August 29.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the incident to Punch, said that further investigation had commenced to unravel the circumstances surrounding the case.

The lady was said to have been abandoned to fend for her medical bills after the incident. The victim has been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Our men have arrested the suspect. The case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department after the preliminary investigation is perfected, the PPRO added.

