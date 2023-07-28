NEWS

Nigerian, other West African leaders should reduce presidential guards’ power to prevent coups: Liberian army chief

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 23 hours ago
0 357 2 minutes read

To prevent more coups in West Africa, Maj.-Gen. Charles Johnson III, chief of staff to the Liberian Armed Forces, says the powers of presidential guards of the commander-in-chief must be limited.

Mr Johnson disclosed this while speaking with journalists on Thursday on the sidelines of the joint de-localised meeting of the ECOWAS Parliament’s Joint Committees on Political Affairs, Peace, Security and the African Peer Review Mechanism, Judicial Affairs and Human Rights, Social Affairs, Gender and Women Empowerment in Monrovia.

Following the coup d’etat that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger on Wednesday, Mr Johnson said member states must be mindful of how much control the military has.

“My recommendation was on the issue of presidential guards or elite forces that have direct control on the commander-in-chief. So, if you look at what is happening in Niger, it is the presidential guards. And look at our history in Liberia. We have seen the issue of these guards being misused,” the Liberian army chief explained.

He added, “The Peace and Reconciliation report of 2008 says that the Special Anti-Terrorism Unit was involved into a lot of alleged atrocities. That is why I emphasise the need for us to be mindful and not allow the military have this control.” 

The military chief explained that “when you have this political interference into the command and control of the military, like having a presidential guard, the commander-in-chief selecting somebody to head it instead of allowing the CDS, chief of defence staff to go through that process or having somebody to control, then it becomes a problem,” noting that because the CDS or the chief of staff have no control over the unit because he takes direct control from the commander-in-chief.

Mr Johnson said there “is no justification for any military coup no matter the situation, as he strongly advised members of the ECOWAS to advise their governments against interfering with military deployments.”

The Liberian general also advocated dialogue with the embattled countries, noting that sanctions were not the best way to resolve such crises.

“So, my last recommendation is that we need to dialogue. We cannot fight terrorism if we suspend these countries. We have a border with Guinea. We need to protect that borderland between Liberia and Guinea. If our heads of state go ahead to sanction them, can you still allow me to work with Guinea?” Mr Johnson stressed. “Because if I am not working with Guinea, it is going to be difficult. That is why I made a recommendation that we still need to dialogue and use the committee of the chief of defence staff to be the ones engaging some of these activities that we have in our region.”

(NAN)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 23 hours ago
0 357 2 minutes read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

‘I will never forgive Peter Obi and Labour Party’ – Col. Chinyere Obi

3 mins ago

What A Woman Should Do In Order For The Husband To Carry His God’s-given Assignment-Faith Oyedepo

5 mins ago

“Things Are Hard In The Country, The Government Needs To Create Meaningful Palliatives” Linc Edochie

14 mins ago

Check out these exceptional gown styles for pretty ladies

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWS

Nigerian, other West African leaders should reduce presidential guards’ power to prevent coups: Liberian army chief

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 23 hours ago
0 0 2 minutes read

To prevent more coups in West Africa, Maj.-Gen. Charles Johnson III, chief of staff to the Liberian Armed Forces, says the powers of presidential guards of the commander-in-chief must be limited.

Mr Johnson disclosed this while speaking with journalists on Thursday on the sidelines of the joint de-localised meeting of the ECOWAS Parliament’s Joint Committees on Political Affairs, Peace, Security and the African Peer Review Mechanism, Judicial Affairs and Human Rights, Social Affairs, Gender and Women Empowerment in Monrovia.

Following the coup d’etat that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger on Wednesday, Mr Johnson said member states must be mindful of how much control the military has.

“My recommendation was on the issue of presidential guards or elite forces that have direct control on the commander-in-chief. So, if you look at what is happening in Niger, it is the presidential guards. And look at our history in Liberia. We have seen the issue of these guards being misused,” the Liberian army chief explained.

He added, “The Peace and Reconciliation report of 2008 says that the Special Anti-Terrorism Unit was involved into a lot of alleged atrocities. That is why I emphasise the need for us to be mindful and not allow the military have this control.” 

The military chief explained that “when you have this political interference into the command and control of the military, like having a presidential guard, the commander-in-chief selecting somebody to head it instead of allowing the CDS, chief of defence staff to go through that process or having somebody to control, then it becomes a problem,” noting that because the CDS or the chief of staff have no control over the unit because he takes direct control from the commander-in-chief.

Mr Johnson said there “is no justification for any military coup no matter the situation, as he strongly advised members of the ECOWAS to advise their governments against interfering with military deployments.”

The Liberian general also advocated dialogue with the embattled countries, noting that sanctions were not the best way to resolve such crises.

“So, my last recommendation is that we need to dialogue. We cannot fight terrorism if we suspend these countries. We have a border with Guinea. We need to protect that borderland between Liberia and Guinea. If our heads of state go ahead to sanction them, can you still allow me to work with Guinea?” Mr Johnson stressed. “Because if I am not working with Guinea, it is going to be difficult. That is why I made a recommendation that we still need to dialogue and use the committee of the chief of defence staff to be the ones engaging some of these activities that we have in our region.”

(NAN)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 23 hours ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Kolawole Ogunwale: Atiku An Asset to Humanity, Trump vows to fight on in 2024 White House race if sentenced

24 mins ago

I Sold All My Property To Campaign For Peter Obi. If It Was Tinubu I Would Not Be Suffering- Col. Chinyere Obi

26 mins ago

Today’s Headlines:Tinubu’s ‘Braggadocio Policies’ Killing Nigerians–Afenifere; Why I Quit APC–Lukman

36 mins ago

How We Replace Customers Phone Numbers To Loot Their Bank Accounts – Suspected Fraudsters

38 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button