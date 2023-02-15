This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines & Naija News Today, Wednesday 15 February 2023

Below are the Newspaper Headlines & Naija News today from Nigerian Newspapers.



1. The crisis surrounding the naira redesign worsened on Tuesday as the Central Bank of Nigeria failed to clarify the legal tender status of the old notes. The development created more confusion across the country amid the refusal by banks, filling stations, and traders to accept the old currencies.

2. A former governor of Enugu State and senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District, Chimaroke Nnamani, has sued the Peoples Democratic Party over the disciplinary action taken against him for alleged anti-party activities. Nnamani filed the suit before the Federal High Court in Abuja on February 7, 2023, a few days before his expulsion from the party.

3. The Independent National Electoral Commission has said that sensitive materials for the 2023 general elections are in the custody of the Central Bank of Nigeria. This was disclosed by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, INEC, Festus Okoye, to our correspondent on Tuesday.

4. An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court on Tuesday convicted and sentenced a 51-year- old pastor, Nduka Anyanwu to life imprisonment for defiling and impregnating two teenage sisters. Justice Abiola Soladoye handed down the sentence after finding Anyanwu guilty of the offence.

5. Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun has warned that the State government will shut down any commercial bank rejecting old naira notes. Abiodun, who frowned at the action of the banks, noted that since the new naira notes were not available, commercial banks must accept the old notes to ease the suffering of the people.

6. Armed policemen yesterday took over the premises of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) located in the Alagbaka area of Akure, the Ondo State capital, following a siege on the facility by some bank customers.

7. The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Jandor-Funke Campaign Council yesterday said they have concluded plans to petition the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies over attacks on its supporters in Lagos Island and other parts of the State.

8. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has declared that the old N200, N500 and N1000 have ceased to be legal tender since February 10, 2023. CBN Branch Controller in Bauchi, Haladu Idris Andaza stated this yesterday.

9. The pan-Yoruba socio-political Organisation, Afenifere, on Tuesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to resist any temptation to foist an Interim National Government on Nigerians. Afenifere, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Jare Ajayi said the latest call was necessitated by a disclosure by Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State that some elements within the Presidency were scheming to have the President foist an Interim Government on Nigerians.

10. The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, has received a batch of 150 distressed Nigerians from Niamey, Niger Republic. It was learnt that the returnees were voluntarily brought back to Nigeria in a chartered aircraft, Sky Mali UR-CQX, with registration number FMI 6001, which landed at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, yesterday.

