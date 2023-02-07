This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines & Naija News Today, Tuesday 7 February 2023



Below are the Newspaper Headlines & Naija News today from Nigerian Newspapers.

1. Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, his deputy, Benson Abounu, commissioners, aides and the 22 local government chairmen of the State were absent at the campaign rally of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Benue is being controlled by PDP with the national chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, hailing from the State.

2. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a bank manager for allegedly hoarding new naira notes. Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC spokesman, announced yesterday that the agency sent its men across banks in Abuja and the manager of the bank was arrested for refusing to allow loading of new notes into the bank’s ATM despite having N29million of the new notes in the bank.

3. Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, yesterday, appealed to Nigerians to vote for him in this month’s election. Obi who made the plea when he and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, campaigned in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, on Monday, asked Nigerians to collect money from other candidates but vote for him.

4. The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its Presidential campaign rally scheduled to hold at Mapo Hall, Ibadan on Tuesday (today) over the crisis emanating from fuel and cash scarcity. Publicity Secretary of Oyo APC, Olawale Sadare, confirmed the postponement in a chat with journalists yesterday.

5. The Supreme Court yesterday finally recognised Senate President Ahmed Lawan as the authentic candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Yobe North Senatorial District, sacking Bashir Machina earlier recognised by the Federal High Court in Damaturu and Court of Appeal in Abuja.

6. Three governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have sued the Federal Government over the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Governors Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Yahaya Bello (Kogi) and Bello Matawalle (Zamfara) dragged the Federal government before the Supreme Court.

7. Nigeria’s judiciary, security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should be held responsible if the country’s democracy fails, according to Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike. Governor Wike explained that there were already enabling relevant laws made by the legislature that should safeguard the practice of democracy.

8. Police in Sokoto State say they are prosecuting at least 10 persons suspected to be political thugs. Police spokesman in the State, DSP Sanusi Abubakar stated in Sokoto on Monday that the arrest and prosecution of the suspects were in line with the directives of the Commissioner of Police, Mr Muhammad Gumel.

9. A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory at Wuse Zone 2, on Monday, issued an order, to retrain President Muhammadu Buhari and the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, from extending or interfering with the February 10 deadline for the use of the old N200, N500 and N1000 banknotes.

10. A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked southeastern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing more than 1,300 people. Hundreds were still believed to be trapped under the rubble.

