Nigerian Newspaper Headlines & Naija News Today, Tuesday 14 February 2023

1. Some commercial banks and filling stations have stopped collecting the old naira notes from customers, contrary to the ruling of the Supreme Court restraining the Federal Government from enforcing the February 10 time limit earlier fixed by the apex bank for the currency swap. Officials said they were acting on CBN directives.

2. The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has confirmed the arrest of the presiding Pastor, House on the Rock, Abuja Chapter, Uche Aigbe, for wielding an AK47 rifle while addressing the congregation. The command also confirmed the arrest of the church’s Chief Security Officer and Inspector Musa Audu, for releasing his gun to Aigbe.

3. The Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential Campaign Council said on Monday that the planned campaign rally for the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in Port Harcourt was cancelled in order to avoid loss of lives. The Chairman, PDP PCC in Rivers State, Senator Lee Maeba, gave the explanation yesterday.

4. The Lagos State Government on Monday ordered a coroner’s inquest to establish the cause of death of a 12-year-old student of Chrisland School, Whitney Adeniran, who died during the school’s inter-house sports at Agege Stadium, in the Agege area of the State.

5. President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday told service chiefs and the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force that the global community is watching them. Buhari specifically said many persons have high expectations, urging them to provide adequate security in ensuring peaceful conduct of the 2023 general elections.

6. President Muhammadu Buhari held another meeting with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, at the State House, Abuja, on Monday. This is Emefiele’s third private meeting with the President since the cash crunch crisis escalated across the country.

7. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said elections will not be held in 240 polling units. The chairman of the commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this at a meeting with political parties on Monday.

8. Mr Femi Fani-Kayode, an APC chieftain, said he was grilled for five hours by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) over his tweet on a purported meeting of a presidential candidate with some military officers.

9. The Presidential flagbearer of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso on Monday visited Kontagora, Niger State in continuation of his grassroots campaigns across the country. Addressing the mammoth crowd that welcomed him, Kwankwaso said his party has the best candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

10. The Rivers State Police Command on Monday said an investigation had commenced to track down the suspects who allegedly raped a mother of two, Chigbewejim Steward to death in Abarikpo community, Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State.

