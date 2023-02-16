Nigerian Newspaper Headlines & Naija News Today, Thursday 16 February 2023

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Below are the Newspaper Headlines & Naija News today from Nigerian Newspapers.

1. The growing anger over the cash crisis resulting from the Central Bank of Nigeria currency redesign policy took another dimension on Wednesday as protesting customers torched banks and destroyed Automated Teller Machines in Edo and Delta States. The violent protest claimed three lives, while many others were injured.

2. The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, revealed on Wednesday, that the Federal Government had made overtures to governors, seeking the withdrawal of the suit at the Supreme Court, challenging the deadline for the old naira notes. He, however, said the proposition was rejected as the governors did not agree with the terms being proposed by the FG.

3. President Muhammadu Buhari will make a national broadcast to Nigerians on Thursday (today) at 7am. This was made known in a press statement late Wednesday, by the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Femi Adesina.

4. Dozens of angry cash depositors, on Wednesday, prevented movement in and out of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) office in Garki, Abuja. The customers, who visited the CBN office to deposit their old naira notes as directed by the apex bank, prevented staff and visitors from accessing the building.

5. Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, visited Government House, Port Harcourt, after his campaign in Rivers on Wednesday. He met with the State Governor, Nyesom Wike behind closed doors.

6. For the first time since his dethronement as emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II visited the State. Sanusi reportedly visited Kano to greet his mother on his way to Dutse, Jigawa State capital, where he is expected to pay a condolence visit to the emirate over the recent death of its Emir, Late Nuhu Muhammad Sanusi.

7. Nigeria’s headline inflation rose to 21.82 per cent in January 2023, after dropping to 21.34 per December 2022. The drop and rise in inflation in the two months came on the back of the Central Bank of Nigeria naira redesign policy which it said, among others, would reduce inflation.

8. Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has said his emergence with his running mate, Datti Yusuf, was the first time people born after Nigeria’s independence were coming out to be President and Vice president as the two other top candidates were born during the colonial days.

9. The United Nations (UN) has said it is watching Nigeria so carefully as the country conducts crucial general elections this year, to elect new president, National Assembly members, governors and House of Assembly members. The UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Matthias Schmale, made this known in an interview with journalists, in Ibadan, yesterday.

10. Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tuesday, summoned the Finnish Ambassador to Nigeria, Leena Pylvanainen, over threats by Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa, to stop the 2023 general election in Nigeria’s South-East. Mr Ekpa, a factional leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has repeatedly declared that there would be no election in the region in 2023.

