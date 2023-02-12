Nigerian Newspaper Headlines & Naija News Today, Sunday 12 February 2023

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

1. Suspected political thugs yesterday attacked supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi in Lagos State. About four persons were seriously injured during the incident. Some persons were said to have been arrested in connection with the attack.

2. The Central Bank of Nigeria on Saturday debunked reports making the rounds that the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting PLC is incapable of printing more new notes. It also denied claims that it plans to shut down commercial banks in a geo-political zone. This was disclosed in a statement signed on Friday by CBN’s Director of Corporate Communications, Mr Osita Nwanisobi.

3. Members of the management team of the Central Bank of Nigeria are to meet on Monday to review the crisis that the naira redesign programme has generated and come up with solutions to the acute cash crunch that has nearly paralysed the country.

4. Oil marketers have threatened to close their filling stations in protest against the rejection of old naira notes by deposit money banks across the country. It was gathered that the banks issued circulars to some of the filling stations, urging them to stop accepting the old bills, as the DMBs would not collect them from marketers.

5. The Supreme Court has warned those criticising it over the pronouncement on Senator Godswill Akpabio, former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and Senate President Ahmad Lawan. In a statement, which its Director of Press and Information, Dr Festus Akande, issued on its behalf, the court kicked against what it described as “unwarranted attacks on judicial officers.”

6. Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has ordered the arrest of anyone who refuses to accept the old currency notes of two hundred, five and one thousand naira in the state. He said the old currency notes remain legal tender until the final verdict of the case instituted against the Central Bank of Nigeria and the federal government.

7. The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, on Saturday said LP victory in the 2023 Presidential election on Feb. 25, would mark the beginning of a new Nigeria. Obi, in the company of his running mate, Dr Datti Baba-Ahmed, other candidates and party chieftains, said this at the party’s Mega Rally at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos.

8. Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Delta, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has called for total rejection of the Muslim-Muslim ticket in the coming election to mitigate religious intolerance and ensure unity in the country. He made the call at the PDP’s rally on Saturday in Umuahia, urging the South-East people to stick with the party for Nigeria’s recovery and good governance.

9. The Police Command in Lagos says a traditional ruler will be invited for questioning over recorded audio which appeared to threaten and intimidate residents of a community in the Eti-Osa area of the state. Its spokesman, Mr Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this on Saturday while reacting to the audio that had gone viral.

10. Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has directed public servants to register for dancing competitions, dressing parades, and other games for the celebration of Valentine’s Day. A circular dated 10th February 2023 and signed by Najeem Akinola on behalf of the Head of Service, Olaleye Aina, obtained by Sunday Sun, noted that the celebration will hold on Tuesday, 14th February, at the White House Car Park, Abere.

