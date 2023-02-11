Nigerian Newspaper Headlines & Naija News Today, Saturday 11 February 2023

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Below are the Newspaper Headlines & Naija News today from Nigerian Newspapers.

1. The Council of State yesterday backed the new currency redesign policy but advised the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to ensure the availability of naira notes to douse tension and ameliorate suffering of the citizens across the country.

2. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that it cannot print adequate naira notes to replace the old N200, N500 and 1,000 notes because the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Plc (The Mint) is suffering from capacity constraints. The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, stated this on Friday when he briefed the emergency meeting of the National Council of State.

3. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expelled Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, John Fayose, son of former Ekiti governor, Lere Olayinka, spokesman of ex-Governor Ayo Fayose and some other persons. The expulsion was ratified at the 566th meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

4. Dr. Abiye Sekibo, Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State, escaped a gun attack on Thursday. Gunmen dressed in police uniform were said to have opened fire on Sekibo’s bullet proof jeep at Rainbow town in Port Harcourt, the State capital.

5. The Court of Appeal sitting in Kano has set aside the judgment of a High Court that recognised Muhammad Abacha as the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State. The appellate court consequentially ordered that Sadiq Wali remain the valid gubernatorial candidate of the party.

6. President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday night reportedly met with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at his official residence at the State House.

7. South African rapper, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, was reportedly shot dead in a drive-by shooting on Florida Road on Friday night. The South African police department has confirmed the shooting incident, which took place in Durban’s Florida Rd.

8. The police in Kano State say they have arrested 93 suspects for alleged thuggery during electioneering in the State. The Commissioner of Police, Mamman Dauda, stated this in a statement by the command’s spokesman, SP Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa, on Friday.

9. The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has told all the political parties and their candidates that they must be ready to accept the outcome of the presidential and other elections even when such results do not favour them. CAN said this in a statement signed by its president, Archbishop Daniel C. Okoh, and made available to reporters in Abuja on Friday.

10. The Independent National Electoral Commission’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in Lagos State, Mr Olusegun Agbaje has described the call for his resignation by the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as a waste of time.

