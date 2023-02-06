This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines & Naija News Today, Monday 6 February 2023 can be accessed below.

NewsOnline has compiled Naija News headlines from Nigerian newspapers, this means the latest Naija news, top newspaper headlines, and happenings in Nigeria today can be accessed on this page.

Below are the Newspaper Headlines & Naija News today from Nigerian Newspapers. Good morning! Here is today’s summary from Nigerian Newspapers:

1. The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has thrown his weight behind the new naira currency, whilst making an appeal to commercial banks to speed up action to make the new notes reality available to all Nigerians. In a statement yesterday, Obi said the currency redesign has significant long-term economic and social benefits.

2. The Northern Elders Council (NEC), a major northern socio-political organisation, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to handle events leading up to the general elections cautiously in order to ensure a fair, transparent and rancour-free process. It specifically warned the Buhari-led administration to be wary of elements it referred to as non-state actors in the corridors of power.

3. National President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, yesterday, explained that it has not called for mass actions against the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over the scarcity of both the newly redesigned naira notes and Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) because of the fear that those in power may shift the February and March elections.

4. Following the crisis rocking the distribution of new Naira notes, former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday, said the Central Bank of Nigeria deceived President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that the intent of the CBN was to prevent the elections from holding.

5. President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned what he called the “horrific attack” on vigilantes at Yargoje forest in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State, where many lives were lost. The President, in a statement issued Sunday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, paid tribute to all the vigilantes and family members who had been martyred.

6. Three labourers were killed in Aluu community, Ikwerre LGA of Rivers State on Saturday as a two-storey building on which they were working collapsed. In a statement, Mr Ngene James, Head, Disaster Management Rescue Team of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Rivers, said the corps’ rescue team mobilised to the site as soon as it received a distress call.

7. The police in Niger State have arrested one 38-year-old Abdulrahman Woru of Gbesewona village in the Benin Republic who resides in Babana area of Borgu LGA with a human skull. The command’s spokesman, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, in a statement, said aside from the skull, other items recovered during a search in the suspect’s house were three human ribs and two idols.

8. Yoruba traditional rulers, under the aegis of Yoruba Obas Forum have condemned the continuous scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (popularly called petrol) across the country, telling the federal government to intervene in the growing crisis immediately. The monarchs rising from their meeting at the weekend in Ibadan, Oyo State, also described the scarcity of the naira notes due to the naira redesign as excruciating on business.

9. A new generation bank in Ekiti on Sunday ran into trouble waters as the Central Bank of Nigeria uncovered N6 million of new naira notes hoarded by its branch along bank road, Ado-Ekiti. The Apex bank Deputy Director, Oluwole Owoeye uncovered the hoarded newly redesigned currencies while leading a team of officials on monitoring exercise in the State.

10. Tems becomes the first female Nigerian artiste to win a Grammy award as she wins the ‘Best Melodic Rap Performance’ category on Sunday night for her role in ‘Wait for U’, the 2022 hit song by Future featuring Drake.

Related