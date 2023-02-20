Nigerian Newspaper Headlines & Naija News Today, Monday 20 February 2023

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

1. The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan-Kukah, yesterday said that President Muhammadu Buhari, former presidents Goodluck Jonathan and Olusegun Obasanjo, among others that led Nigeria, became presidents unprepared. According to him, no President or Head of State in the history of Nigeria ever came prepared for the job of the number one citizen of the country.

2. A middle-aged woman identified simply as Mama Dada has reportedly set herself ablaze in her rented apartment over her inability to pay back a N70,000 loan she took from a microfinance bank. It was gathered that the deceased got burnt beyond recognition as the entire building located at Oke-Keesi, Itoko area of Abeokuta was burnt.

3. The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has expressed hope that its cash request presented to the Central Bank of Nigeria would be met on or before Tuesday. INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of its Committee on Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, disclosed this in an interview on Sunday.

4. Senator Abdullahi Adamu, National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Sunday, asked President Muhammadu Buhari, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, to respect the Supreme Court order on the Naira redesign and swap policies.

5. President Muhammadu Buhari has again appealed for patience as the government takes appropriate measures to ease hardship created by some policies “which are meant to bring overall improvement to the country”. The President made the pledge on Sunday from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

6. Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has directed the state’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies not to reject old naira notes. In a statement issued on Sunday by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, the government said old and new naira notes should keep circulating in the state.

7. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has denied raiding the home of the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu. In a statement on Sunday, Wilson Uwujaren, the Commission’s Spokesperson, debunked the report, describing it as fake news.

8. Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, on Sunday stated that four persons have so far lost their lives barely some days after the disbandment of the Ebubeagu security outfit by the Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki. The Governor stated this while briefing newsmen shortly after a marathon meeting with security chiefs.

9. Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has directed Muslims to look out for the new Moon of Sha’aban 1444 AH from Monday.

10. Less than a week to the presidential election, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has advised the electorate not to vote any candidate anointed by a predecessor. In the same vein, the ACF frowned at voting for a governorship candidate handpicked by a state governor as a successor. In a statement, yesterday, Secretary General of the Forum, Murtala Aliyu, said such moves were unhealthy schemes for democracy.

