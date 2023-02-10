Nigerian Newspaper Headlines & Naija News Today, Friday 10 February 2023

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Below are the Newspaper Headlines & Naija News today from Nigerian Newspapers.

1. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday said it allocates new naira notes to banks on a daily basis. CBN Director, Consumer Protection, Mrs Rashidat Monguno said this in Offa, Kwara State, on Thursday, attributing scarcity of the redesigned notes to sabotage by some commercial banks.

2. President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a Presidential Transition Council to facilitate and manage the handing over of power by his government. Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, announced this in Abuja on Thursday.

3. The National Universities Commission (NUC) has directed Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities to close universities during the upcoming 2023 elections. This was contained in a letter directed to all Vice Chancellors dated 3rd February and signed by the Deputy Executive Secretary (Administration) for the Executive Secretary, Dr Chris J. Maiyaki.

4. President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in Sokoto, told the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Mohammed Sa’ad Abubakar 111 that with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Nigeria is in a safe hand. President Buhari stated this when he led the APC presidential campaign team on a courtesy call to the Sultan.

5. The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami has said the Federal Government would comply with the order of the Supreme Court for the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to suspend its scheduled deadline for the use of the old N200, N500 and N1000 banknotes. Malami, who had filed a preliminary objection to challenge the apex court order, said the government would abide by it until it is set aside.

6. The National Security Adviser, NSA, Babagana Monguno has said naira scarcity and the cashless policy will affect military personnel deployed to remote places. Monguno stated this on Thursday at the hearing organised by an adhoc committee of the House of Representatives looking into currency redesign and naira swap policy.

7. The Federal Government, on Thursday, commenced the deployment of security agencies to filling stations across the country to enforce the use of Point of Sale machines and the acceptance of bank transfers at the various outlets.

8. A yet-to-be-identified soldier has allegedly stabbed a ticket agent, Ibrahim Ikudaisi, aka Guardian, to death over N100 ticket in the Oshodi area of Lagos State. It was gathered that Ikudaisi was visiting stores to demand N100 levy from different traders in a market in Oshodi when one of the traders refused to pay him.

9. The Nigerian Communications Commission’s Computer Security Incident Response Team has urged Samsung users to update their Galaxy App Store to avoid damage or disruption. NCC said it has discovered multiple vulnerabilities in the Samsung Galaxy App Store Application.

10. Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday took his campaign rally to Kano State where he reiterated his plans to reopen the borders, restore peace, ensure agriculture and industrial revolutions, among others.

