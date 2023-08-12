NEWS

Nigerian Islamic Scholars Arrive In Niger Republic To Meet With Coup Leaders

A team of prominent Nigerian Islamic scholars led by the JIBWIS national chairman, Sheikh Abdullahi Bala Lau, has arrived in Niamey, the capital of the Niger Republic, as part of efforts to resolve the political impasse in the country.

According to the Leadership newspaper, the Northern Islamic Leaders arrived in the troubled nation on Saturday afternoon.

They are expected to meet with the head of the military junta that overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum a few weeks ago.

The Islamic clerics had earlier in the week met with President Bola Tinubu in Abuja to seek permission to intervene in the Niger Republic crisis.

The clerics also rejected the move by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for military intervention in the Republic of Niger.

However, hundreds of Nigerians in Kano State protested against the ECOWAS move to forcefully restore democracy in Niger.

The protesters, who were seen with Nigerian and Nigerien flags, asked President Tinubu to stop ECOWAS from invading the troubled nation.

