Nigerian Govt Is Completely Govt Rooted In Total Disrespect And Abuse Of Legal Process- Jibrin Okutepa Alleges

Okutepa took to his microblogging, Twitter some minutes ago to say the Nigerian government is completely rooted in total disrespect and abuse of legal process. He said people in government preached constitutionalism but breached the Nigerian constitution with impunity, and yet nobody is talking.

On that note, Okutepa noted that the Nigerian constitution says that no person shall be detained for more than 24 hours, but EFCC chairman, AbdulRasheed Bawa has been in detention for more than one month without being arraigned in Court.

More so, Okutepa added that the suspended CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele has been in detention without respecting bail granted to him.

According to the statement made known by Jibrin Okutepa, he said: “Nigeria government is completely government rooted in total disrespect and abuse of legal process. How did we find ourselves in these unfortunate situations? People in government preached constitutionalism but breached Nigerian constitution with impunity. Yet we keep quiet.”

However, Okutepa concluded his statement by saying: “Nigerian constitution says that no person shall be detained more than 24 hours. Yet AbdulRasheed Bawa EFCC chairman has been in detention more than one month without being arraigned in Court. Emefiele and co are also in detention and even bail granted to him was not respected.”

