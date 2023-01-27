Nigerian Governors Who Have Been Impeached Or Sacked From Office

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In Nigeria, governors can be impeached or sacked from office for different reasons, including misappropriation of funds, abuse of power, and failure to perform the duties of their office.

One notable governor who was impeached was Joshua Dariye of Plateau State, who was removed from office on November 13, 2006, for financial impropriety and mismanagement of state funds. His deputy automatically became the governor.

In 2006, Peter Obi, the governor of Anambra State, was impeached by the courts due to controversial issues. The court reinstated him after a few months.

The labor party’s presidential candidate recently said that he was impeached from office in 2006 because he refused to inflate the state’s budget and because of his integrity.

In 2014, Murtala Nyako, the former governor of Adamawa State, was removed from office by the State House of Assembly for several allegations brought against him.

Immediately after Nyako was impeached, his deputy also willingly resigned from office, even before he was probed. An acting governor was sworn into office, and another gubernatorial election was conducted.

In 2006, Ayo Fayose, governor of Ekiti State, was impeached along with his deputy by the state House of Assembly for alleged financial misconduct and abuse of office.

Fayose was accused of diverting state funds and using them for personal gain, as well as operating bank accounts in the names of front companies to launder money. The former speaker of the house was sworn in immediately as the acting governor.

Today, January 27, the governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has been reportedly sacked by the Osun State Tribunal over inappropriate voting. The court stated that his voting was not in agreement with electoral laws.

These are some of the most notable examples of governors in Nigeria who have been impeached or sacked from office. The impeachment process in Nigeria is governed by the Nigerian constitution, and the governors have the right to defend themselves before the state House of Assembly.

However, the state’s judiciary also plays a role in the impeachment process. The judiciary can review the impeachment process and make a final determination on the matter.

