Nigerian Government Finally Updates State House Website, Removes Buhari, Osinbajo, Others As Aso Rock Occupants

Following a SaharaReporters’ story, the Nigerian government has updated the website of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa.

Aso Villa is the workplace and official residence of the President of Nigeria since 1991 when Nigeria moved its capital from Lagos to Abuja.

It is located at Yakubu Gowon Crescent, The Three Arms Zone, Asokoro, Abuja, FCT, Nigeria.

Several names that are used for Aso Villa include: State House, The Rock and The Villa.

SaharaReporters had exclusively reported how names of former President Muhammadu Buhari, his Vice, Yemi Osinbajo and the immediate past Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim A. Gambari were listed as occupants of the palatial residence several weeks after handing over the rein of power.

They had on May 29 handed over to Tinubu and Kashim Shettima presidency.

Buhari’s picture was also on display on the state house website while details about former appointees of the past President and his Vice were also left unchanged.

However, a recent check on the villa website (https://statehouse.gov.ng/presidency/) by SaharaReporters showed it has been updated.

The website also has Tinubu’s picture on its homepage.

“Femi Gbajabiamila, lawyer and politician, is the Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Gbajabiamila assumed the role of Chief of Staff to the President on June 14, 2023, after resigning as a member of the 10th House of Representatives, where he represented Surulere 1 Federal Constituency in Lagos State.

“He had the distinction of moving the first motion in the new House, highlighting the importance of preventive measures to mitigate the potential negative impacts of heavy flooding in certain parts of the country.

“Gbajabiamila served as the Speaker of Nigeria’s 9th House of Representatives from June 11, 2019, to June 13, 2023.

“His dedication to public service, legislative contributions, and leadership in Nigerian politics have earned him recognition and appreciation. Born on June 25, 1962, Gbajabiamila attended Igbobi College, Yaba, Lagos, for his secondary education and pursued Advanced Level studies at King Williams College, Isle of Man, Unite d Kingdom.

“He obtained a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of Lagos in 1983 and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1984. He later pursued a Juris Doctor (JD) degree with Magna Cum Laude honors from John Marshall Law School in Atlanta, Georgia, United States,” info about the Office of the President read.