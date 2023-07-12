NEWS

Nigerian Fraudster, Woodberry, Sentenced to 8 Years in US Prison for Multimillion Dollar Scam

Olalekan Ponle, also known as Woodberry, has been sentenced to eight years and three months in prison by a United States federal court for his involvement in a multimillion-dollar scam.

Woodberry, an ally of infamous Nigerian fraudster Hushpuppi, was arrested in Dubai alongside Hushpuppi on June 10, 2020, for their widespread global internet fraud activities.

According to court documents, Judge Robert Gettleman of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois in Chicago handed down the sentence on July 11.

Woodberry was convicted on one count of fraud, with seven additional charges being dropped as part of a plea agreement reached in April.

The court determined that Woodberry, who hails from Nigeria, had the means to repay the entire amount defrauded, and he will now be required to make restitution payments totalling nearly $8 million to seven victims.

The prosecutors also requested a 14-year sentence for Woodberry and sought permission to sell his 152 bitcoins and other luxury assets held by the Dubai police.

Woodberry’s sentencing comes after Hushpuppi received an 11-year prison sentence for computer fraud in the United States last year.

The authorities continue to crack down on these high-profile fraudsters, aiming to bring them to justice and deter others from engaging in similar criminal activities.

Source: ARISE

