Nigerian FPRO replies man who compares the dressing of Police Officers in Offices and on the Road.

Nigerian Police Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi has taken to social media to reply a man who compares the dressing of Police Officers in Offices and on the road.

Reacting to a recent tweet from the Nigerian Police Force Public Relations Officer FPRO, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi where he shared some photos of himself neatly dressed in Police Uniform, the man has compared the dressing of Nigerian Police Officers in Offices and on the road by tweeting: “People wey dey office go dey look neat and tidy! Una officers wey dey road go dey look like… ‘what is this’…”

This tweet from the man saying Nigerian police officers in the offices looks good, neat and tidy unlike Police officers on the road has attracted reactions from Nigerians one of which was from the Nigerian Police Force Public Relations Officer FPRO, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi who tweeted: “Dressing is a personal business, not systematic. Some in the office could as well be dirty, while some on the field could be attractive and clean. Even the rich could be dirty and fmdress shabbily. So, dressing is a personal business. Be guided. Ire o”

