NEWS

Nigerian FPRO replies man who asked if it is right for Police to shave a suspect head in detention.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 344 1 minute read

Nigerian Police Force Public Relations Officer FPRO, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi has taken to social media to reply a man who asked, if it’s right for the Police to shave suspect’s head while in detention.

Sharing a screenshot from Punch newspaper where it was reported that a family protested after a Policeman detained and shaved motorcyclist hair, the man asked: “Is it right for the @PoliceNG especially @OgunPoliceNG to shave a suspect’s head in detention. And if it’s true that the Okada man was arrested by 9:00am, how does that time being out constitute a criminal breach. Our brand new ACP @Princemoye1 and @PoliceNG_CRU over to you.”

This tweet from the man asking if it is right for Nigerian Police Officers to shave head of suspects while in detention has attracted reactions from the Nigerian Police Force Public Relations Officer FPRO, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi who replied: “Shave suspect’s head? This is strange to me. If its true, such is unpolice. We will need to find out. So, Ogun command will look into it and revert. @OgunPoliceNG over to you, pls.”

Drop your take on this.

Gwin4real (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 344 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

INEC Finally Admitted That Tinubu Didn’t Score 25% In FCT But The Court Should Overlook It– Okonkwo

24 mins ago

Nigeria Has About 13,000 MW Of installed Generation Capacity But Generates About 5,000 MW – El-Rufai

34 mins ago

Signs of high blood pressure (BP) you should note early for better living

53 mins ago

‘Players Need To Be More Cautious Of Their Spending Habits’ – Jorginho

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button