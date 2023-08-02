Nigerian FPRO replies man who asked if it is right for Police to shave a suspect head in detention.

Nigerian Police Force Public Relations Officer FPRO, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi has taken to social media to reply a man who asked, if it’s right for the Police to shave suspect’s head while in detention.

Sharing a screenshot from Punch newspaper where it was reported that a family protested after a Policeman detained and shaved motorcyclist hair, the man asked: “Is it right for the @PoliceNG especially @OgunPoliceNG to shave a suspect’s head in detention. And if it’s true that the Okada man was arrested by 9:00am, how does that time being out constitute a criminal breach. Our brand new ACP @Princemoye1 and @PoliceNG_CRU over to you.”

This tweet from the man asking if it is right for Nigerian Police Officers to shave head of suspects while in detention has attracted reactions from the Nigerian Police Force Public Relations Officer FPRO, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi who replied: “Shave suspect’s head? This is strange to me. If its true, such is unpolice. We will need to find out. So, Ogun command will look into it and revert. @OgunPoliceNG over to you, pls.”

