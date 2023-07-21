NEWS

Nigerian FPRO reacts after stopping to caution some Policemen who were ’embarrassing’ the Police.

Nigerian Police Force Public Relations Officer FPRO, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi has left Nigerians and social media users buzzing after taking to social media to react after recently cautioning some police officers at a checkpoint in Ogun State, who were embarrassing the Police Force and the Nigerian nation.

Reacting after stopping to caution some Policemen who were embarrassing the police, Nigerian Police Force Public Relations Officer FPRO, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi tweeted: “I will always stop to caution and correct any Policeman who is a dent and behaves irrationally. This scene was a place in Ogun State, where I met like 3 police Personnel at a point, embarrassing the police and the Nigerian nation.”

This reaction from Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi has attracted reactions from Nigerians and social media users, as some have commended him for a good job, while some have prayed for him.

