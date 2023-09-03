Nigerian FPRO reacts after seeing a transaction slip of 620k received by his men from a man’s account.

Nigerian Police Force Public Relations Officer FPRO, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi has taken to social media to react after seeing a transaction receipt of 620 thousand naira received by his men from a man’s account, recently.

Reacting after seeing a transaction receipt of 620 thousand naira being withdrawn from a man’s account by some police officers in Port Harcourt, the Nigerian Police Force Public Relations Officer FPRO, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi tweeted: “This will be looked into again. I am personally taking it up. I agree that we have recorded some cases against the men in Rivers Command, and we will address them all. I want to commend those who have been sending in their compliant. Justice will be done.”

This reaction from Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi has attracted reactions from Nigerians and social media users, as some have commended him, while some have asked him to take swift action.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from Nigerians and social media users:

Drop your take on this.

Gwin4real (

)