Nigerian FPRO reacts after his men arrested Apostle Suleman attackers recovered slain polices rifles

Nigerian Police Force Public Relations Officer FPRO, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi has taken to social media to react after his men arrested Apostle Johnson Suleman attackers, recovered slain police officers rifles.

Reacting after the arrest of Apostle Johnson Suleman attackers and recovering rifles of slain police officers, Nigerian Police Force Public Relations Officer FPRO, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi tweeted: “Police Parade Some Suspect in Abuja. Recover hundreds of arms. Apostle Johnson Suleman’s attackers arrested, slain Policemen rifles recovered”

This tweet from Nigerian Police Force Public Relations Officer FPRO, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi reacting after the arrest of Apostle Johnson Suleman attackers has attracted reactions from Nigerians and social media users as some have commended the Nigerian Police Force, while some have prayed for them.

A Twitter user wrote: “Great work NPF. God will continue to protect you all…”

Here are some screenshots of reactions from Nigerians and social media users:

Drop your take on this.

