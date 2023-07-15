NEWS

Nigerian FPRO reacts after a man reveals how his men collected 13k from him after he was arrested.

Nigerian Police Force Public Relations Officer FPRO, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi has taken to social media to react after a man reveals how some police officers collected 13k from him after he was arrested in front of his house at after 11.

Revealing how some police officers collected 13k from him after he was arrested the man tweeted: “Good evening sir, your officers arrested me in front of my house at after 11, I was charging my phone cuz we don’t have light when I came back from work and I had to deliver customer work very early, their station is next street from my house ooo, they collect 13k for bail”

This tweet from the man has attracted reaction from Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi who tweeted: “Hmm, 13k? And you are neighbours? Is this part of our culture? It’s to show that a bad man is always one…”

This reply from Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi has attracted reactions from Nigerians and social media users, as some have said those police are not their friends, while some have restricted themselves from talking.

Here are some screenshots of reactions:

Drop your take on this.

