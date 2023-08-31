Nigerian Federal Capital Minister, Wike Carries Out First Demolition Of Multi-Million Naira Duplex In Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration under the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Monday demolished a fully completed multimillion naira duplex for building in an alleged unapproved plot of land.

The building, located on Plot 226, Cadastral Zone A02 Wuse 1, Wuse, Zone 6 District, is said to belong to Oba Oyebade Lipede, the Alake of Egba land, but was allegedly taken over by one Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed Kamba and Alhaji Ademu Teku, who illegally constructed the duplex against all warnings.

Image Credit: PM News Nigeria

The Director, Department of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima, said his team carried out an extensive investigation to ascertain the original owner of the plot, given varying claims by the parties.

He said the FCTA would not consider the status of any defaulting developer once development rules and regulations were violated.

He said, “We demolished the duplex because somebody built without valid title and building plan approval on someone else’s land. ‘Investigation revealed that the developer is not the owner of plot, that is why we had to remove the building.

“We allowed the building to this stage before demolishing it,= because we had to follow all the processes. He was served all the notices to stop work, but being a recalcitrant developer, he continued without heeding to the notices we served.

“After our investigation we ascertained the original allottee, so we have to remove it. We are going to consult the legal department to know the next action against the developer.”

SaharaReporters had on Monday reported that the FCDA also directed its officials to compile a list of serviced and vacant plots of land as well as abandoned buildings within their districts.

The FCDA had given the order to “all the sector monitors” asking them to submit the list of serviced and vacant plots of land within their districts, according to a memo seen by SaharaReporters.

The sector monitors – according to the circular by the FCDA which is under the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike – are to submit the list of the serviced and vacant plots with photograph clips.

They are to also submit a list of abandoned buildings, both completed and uncompleted within their districts with photograph clips on or before Wednesday August 30.

The memo read, “Official directives please. All sector monitors are to submit as follows: List of serviced/vacant plots within your districts with photo clips. List of abandoned buildings both completed and uncompleted within your districts with photo clips. Submission on or before 30th August 2023.”