Nigerian Embassy in Niger Republic not set ablaze by protesters, says Federal Government

The Nigerian Government on Saturday refuted the report circulating on the social media that the country’s embassy in Niamey, the capital of Niger Republic, has been set ablaze by protesters.

This follows the videos circulating on the social media where it was alleged that the Chancery Building of the embassy was set ablaze.

However, the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed on its Twitter handle on Saturday that the report that the embassy was set ablaze was not true.

(Caption): President Bola Tinubu.

In a memo written by the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Niamey which the ministry quoted, it said that though the protesters tried to gain access to the embassy on July 30, the Nigerien military and police promptly curtailed the situation.

The memo added that at the moment, the embassy is well guarded by the Nigerien military and other security authorities, while also urging Nigerians to disregard the said videos.

Below is the screenshot of the tweet and the memo by the Nigerian Embassy in Niger on the issue:

