Nigerian Army Warns Commanders, Others Over Poor Feeding Of Soldiers, Threatens Sanctions After SaharaReporters’ Story 

The General Commanding Officer (GOC) of the 7 Division of the Nigerian Army has issued a warning threatening to sanction commanders and commanding officers in charge of the Operation Hadin Kai Joint Task Force, North East headquarters and units under the division, over poor feeding of troops sent to the front and in units.

The warning comes after SaharaReporters reported that troops deployed by the 152 Battalion of the Nigerian Army for Operation Hadin Kai in the Northeast region lamented the alleged misuse of power against their rights by their Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel M. Z. Dikko.

The soldiers in their cry for urgent intervention by the Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Defence Staff, Theatre Commander and the General Commanding Officer of the 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, lamented hunger, saying they are not properly fed. They also lamented the non-payment of their allowances.

The soldiers lamented that they are not given good food and that their food is also not enough.

According to the soldiers, they only eat meat once a month, buy medicine from public medical vendors due to poor medication, and bribe to get welfare passes to get out of the bush and see their families.

Reacting to the reported lamentation of the soldiers, the GOC in a memo sent to commanders and commanding officers under the division said that such reports of poor feeding of troops have portrayed the Nigerian Army in a bad light.

He, therefore, warned the commanders and commanding officers to ensure their troops are properly fed as defaulters would be sanctioned accordingly.

“This headquarters has been inundated with alleged reports of poor feeding of troops in frontline and units which has portrayed the Nigerian army in a bad light.

“Consequently, I am directed to respectfully request commanders and commanding officers to ensure their troops are properly fed henceforth.

“I am to add that defaulters would be sanctioned accordingly. This is forwarded for your information and strict compliance. Pls, acknowledge,” the memo read.