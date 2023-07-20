Nigerian Army restates commitment to ending Plateau killings

The Nigerian military has reaffirmed its commitment to ending the increasing wave of attacks on some communities in the Mangu Local Government Area and other parts of Plateau State

Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, commanding general of the 3rd Division of the Nigerian Army in Rukuba, gave this assurance during a courtesy call on Governor Caleb Mutfwang at Government House in Jos on Wednesday.

Abubakar promised that the army would restore normalcy in the affected area, adding that necessary measures had been taken, including the deployment of more personnel and equipment in Plateau, to deal with the situation.

I want to assure you of the commitment of the Nigerian Army to ensure that calm returns to the area,” he said.

“The Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) will be here Saturday to assess the situation and the headquarters we have set up in Mangu.

“We plan to continue operations not only in Mangu but also in all other catchment areas, including Bokkos, Barkin Ladi, and Riyom, which will also be affected by our officers to ensure that the entire area is cleared.”

NAN reports that more than 300 people were killed in the recent crisis.

Source: Vanguard

