Nigerian Army, Police Operatives Organise Search For Eight Abducted Corps Members In Zamfara State

Operatives of the Nigerian Police Force and the Army have organised a search party for eight kidnapped National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members in Zamfara State.

SaharaReproters on Wednesday reported how the NYSC members were kidnapped by suspected terrorists on their way to camp in Zamfara State on Monday.

It was learnt that the corps members were travelling in an Akwa Ibom Transport Company (AKTC) bus from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, to Sokoto State, for the one-year national service, when their vehicle was intercepted by the hoodlums.

It was further gathered that there were 11 corps members and the driver, but three of the corps members escaped during the terrorists’ attack.

Meanwhile, eight corps members were abducted alongside the driver.

Emmanuel Esudue, a graduate of Agricultural and Environmental Engineering, Akwa Ibom State University and Victoria Udoka, a graduate of Mass Communication from the University of Uyo were among the young graduates that were kidnapped by the terrorists.

A Facebook user who claimed to be privy to the situation revealed that the terrorists had started contacting the family of one of the victims and demanded N4million ransom.

The NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, revealed that the NYSC Director-General, Brig. Gen. Yusha’u Ahmed was working with the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services, and the military brigade to secure the release of eight corps members.

“As I speak to you, the NYSC DG is in Zamfara state, and the NYSC is currently working with the police, the military brigade, and the DSS to release the eight corps members that were kidnapped in Zamfara,” Megwa told PUNCH.