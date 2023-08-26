NEWS

Nigerian Army Confirms Gunmen Attack On Military Vehicle In Benin City, Killing Of Driver

The Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, Yemi Sokoya in a statement gave details of the incident.

The Nigerian Army has said that it is in consonance with other security agencies to track down an armed gang who attacked a military Hilux vehicle in Benin City, Edo State on Wednesday.

“The attention of the Nigerian Army (NA) has been drawn to a series of inaccurate narratives in the media space in respect to the attack on a military Hilux vehicle at Akpakpava road in Benin City Edo State by some armed gunmen on Wednesday 23 August 2023,” the statement read.

According to him, contrary to speculations, a clerk from the 4 Brigade finance office and a driver went to town to fix the office printer and also stopped at a bank to process and collect a bank statement.

Furthermore, it said the armed gang in a red Toyota Camry car who must have trailed and noticed that the soldiers were not armed, opened fire on the vehicle, at a traffic light junction probably thinking the soldiers were carrying the money; but when they discovered the vehicle was empty, they zoomed off.

Meanwhile, the army confirmed that some of the bullets hit the driver in the chest and he lost his life in the hospital.

While several reports claimed that the robbers carted away huge sums of cash, the army described them as “entirely false as no cash was involved”.

