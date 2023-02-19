Nigerian Anti-Corruption Agencies Scrutinizes Depositors of Millions in Old Currency

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Ilorin branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria is currently under the scrutiny of several anti-corruption agencies, including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), as they monitor the lodgment of millions of old N500 and N1,000 notes. The agencies are on the ground to educate depositors on the potential implications involved in depositing large sums of money from questionable sources.

Depositors suspected of being frontmen for politicians who are attempting to lodge money on their behalf are receiving education from the anti-graft agencies about their actions. Depositors are being advised to approach their respective commercial banks one month after their initial deposit when the investigation into the sources of their money has concluded. The action was taken as a result of the suspicion that some politicians were using people as fronts to lodge money in millions on their behalf, owing to the ongoing new naira swap.

Security sources at the CBN branch disclosed that officials of the CBN worked on both Saturday and Sunday to meet the requests of depositors. However, the exercise has been marred by allegations of sharp practices by external officials, as depositors are said to be bribing their way through the process with at least N10,000 to ensure easy processing for their lodgments.

According to an official of the bank who spoke to DAILY POST correspondent under the condition of anonymity, depositors have to go through three or four stages before their deposits can be counted and judged. He added that some depositors stand to forfeit their lodgments if they cannot provide a proper account of their sources of income after investigation by the anti-graft agencies.

On Sunday, DAILY POST observed that some of the depositors that thronged the CBN arrived with sacks of naira notes to deposit as directed by the apex bank. However, this exercise has raised questions about the source of the funds, and the government is taking steps to ensure that depositors do not use the opportunity to launder money.

It is worth noting that the CBN has implemented a new policy that allows Nigerians to exchange their old N500 and N1,000 notes for new ones. This policy is aimed at phasing out the old notes and reducing the circulation of counterfeit currency in the country. However, the implementation of the policy has raised concerns about money laundering and corruption in the country, hence the need for the scrutiny of depositors.

The CBN’s move to scrutinize depositors of old N500 and N1,000 notes is a commendable effort aimed at combating corruption and money laundering in Nigeria. While the exercise may be inconvenient for some, it is a necessary step in the right direction. It is hoped that this exercise will serve as a deterrent to those who may be attempting to use the new naira swap to launder money or engage in other forms of financial malpractice.

