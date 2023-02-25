NigeriaElections2023: Peter Obi Floors Atiku, Tinubu In Jonah Jang’s Polling Unit

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi floored Atiku and Tinubu in Jonah Jang’s polling unit.

NewsOnline reports that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has won the election at the polling unit of the former Governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang.

The former governor, a chieftain of the PDP, voted at his Rabin Du polling unit in Du “A” ward, Jos South Local Government Area of the state

Obi scored 239 votes to beat the presidential candidate his party, the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, who polled 29 votes.

The ruling party All Progressives Congress candidate, Bola Tinubu, scored only one vote.

Jang had earlier voted at the polling unit and called on the people to vote for the candidate of their choice.

