NigeriaElections2023: Obi will challenge results if there’s foul play – Campaign spokesman

According to a news that was published by the Punch paper online this morning, it was reported that the Chief spokesman for the Labour Party’s Presidential Campaign Council, Yunusa Tanko, during an interview with Punch correspondent, has reacted to claims that the Northern region might affect Peter Obi’s chances in this election negatively, due to weak political base.

While Tanko was reacting to this, he said he agreed that some may feel the Labour Party, LP, are not strong from their perspective, but he can tell them that the bulk of the people feeling the negativity of this present government are known.

He said, ” It is amazing to know that if you drop Obi’s shirt or face cap on a street in the North, people rush them just because they can associate with him. I have been on the street, faced the people and been on radio.”

Further talking, he said he can conveniently tell Nigerians what people are feeling presently and they have decided that, they will fight for their rights this time round, which they have done so. The notion that Obi and Datti are not visible in the Northern region is fallacy and they are very much on ground.

