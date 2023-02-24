NigeriaDecides: See Number Of PVCs Collected In Each State, FCT

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

See the number of PVCs that have been collected in each State including FCT as Nigeria decides tomorrow.

NewsOnline reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it recorded a 93.3 per cent Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) collection rate ahead of the February 25th Presidential and National Assembly elections.

According to INEC87, 209,007PVCs have so far been collected ahead of the upcoming. There are a total of 6,259,229 uncollected PVCs.

In giving details regarding the PVC collection, INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu on Thursday said the current voter register has over 94 million voters, but the Commission will continue to clean up the register using technology available.

A breakdown of the figure showed that Lagos leads in the number of collected PVCs with 6,214,970. This is closely followed by Kano with 5,594,193, and Kaduna with 4,164, 473.

Below is the recent list released by INEC as regards the PVC collection by the 36 states and the FCT.

