NigeriaDecides: Nigerian Army Releases Hotlines To Report Security Breaches [Full List]

Nigerian Army has released hotlines to report security breaches for each state ahead of the Saturday Polls.

NewsOnline reports that the Nigerian Army has approved a list of Hotlines to report any suspicious act of violence by unscrupulous persons during the forthcoming general election.

This online newspaper understands that the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report.

Nwachukwu said the hotlines were to afford members of the public, the opportunity to support the efforts of security agencies in ensuring peaceful elections across the country.

He said the hotlines were also released to report the conduct of troops deployed to provide security during the election.

This, according to him, is part of the Nigerian army’s move to support the police, which is the lead security agency, to ensure the successful conduct of free, fair, and peaceful elections.

Recall the agency had earlier produced and circulated Codes of Conduct and Rules of Engagement for Operation Safe Conduct to its formations and Units.

The manual is to provide guidance and ensure that troops operate within the provisions of the law.

“Members of the general public are please enjoined to call the phone numbers below in their various states including the Federal Capital Territory Abuja to report any security breach during the elections:

Nigerian Army Releases Hotlines To Report Security Breaches [Full List]

ABIA STATE 08031113129 ADAMAWA STATE 08022750987 AKWA-IBOM STATE 07034470916 ANAMBRA STATE 07035891185 BAUCHI STATE 08128063675 BAYELSA STATE 08033241005 BENUE STATE 08080754339 BORNO STATE 09099616160, 08086987079 CROSS RIVER STATE 08037084192 DELTA STATE 07035070797 11. EBONYI STATE 08158274048 EDO STATE 09066325953 EKITI STATE 08037851448 ENUGU STATE 09032102212, 08023097458 GOMBE STATE 07063908779, 08082557782 IMO STATE 07034907427 JIGAWA STATE 07017791414, 08100144363 KADUNA STATE 07031544227, 08028580978, 08035242633 KANO STATE 08038432656 KATSINA STATE 08108854061, 09012998054 KEBBI STATE 09130213661 KOGI STATE 08033217964 KWARA STATE 09060001270 LAGOS STATE 08034025825, 08023190487, 09024409000 08033709434 NASSARAWA STATE 09051009404 NIGER STATE 07031346425 OGUN STATE 09116589494 ONDO STATE 08036130535 OSUN STATE 09019683922 OYO STATE 07047703000 PLATEAU STATE 08037116395, 07031260622 RIVERS STATE 08064274222 SOKOTO STATE 07069084570, 07052693532, 08136913284 TARABA STATE 08136728969, 08060902363 YOBE STATE 08061397656 ZAMFARA STATE 08140075541 FCT 09114913164, 08186690471, 08079153860, 08034276240, 08164304255, 09159793968.

