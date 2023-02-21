NEWS

#NigeriaDecides: Nigerian Army Releases Hotlines To Report Security Breaches [Full List]

Nigerian Army has released hotlines to report security breaches for each state ahead of the Saturday Polls.

NewsOnline reports that the Nigerian Army has approved a list of Hotlines to report any suspicious act of violence by unscrupulous persons during the forthcoming general election.

This online newspaper understands that the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report.

Nwachukwu said the hotlines were to afford members of the public, the opportunity to support the efforts of security agencies in ensuring peaceful elections across the country.

He said the hotlines were also released to report the conduct of troops deployed to provide security during the election.

This, according to him, is part of the Nigerian army’s move to support the police, which is the lead security agency, to ensure the successful conduct of free, fair, and peaceful elections.

Recall the agency had earlier produced and circulated Codes of Conduct and Rules of Engagement for Operation Safe Conduct to its formations and Units.

The manual is to provide guidance and ensure that troops operate within the provisions of the law.

“Members of the general public are please enjoined to call the phone numbers below in their various states including the Federal Capital Territory Abuja to report any security breach during the elections:

Nigerian Army Releases Hotlines To Report Security Breaches [Full List]

  1. ABIA STATE 08031113129
  2. ADAMAWA STATE 08022750987
  3. AKWA-IBOM STATE 07034470916
  4. ANAMBRA STATE 07035891185
  5. BAUCHI STATE 08128063675
  6. BAYELSA STATE 08033241005
  7. BENUE STATE 08080754339
  8. BORNO STATE 09099616160, 08086987079
  9. CROSS RIVER STATE 08037084192
  10. DELTA STATE 07035070797
  11. 11. EBONYI STATE 08158274048
  12. EDO STATE 09066325953
  13. EKITI STATE 08037851448
  14. ENUGU STATE 09032102212, 08023097458
  15. GOMBE STATE 07063908779, 08082557782
  16. IMO STATE 07034907427
  17. JIGAWA STATE 07017791414, 08100144363
  18. KADUNA STATE 07031544227, 08028580978, 08035242633
  19. KANO STATE 08038432656
  20. KATSINA STATE 08108854061, 09012998054
  21. KEBBI STATE 09130213661
  22. KOGI STATE 08033217964
  23. KWARA STATE 09060001270
  24. LAGOS STATE 08034025825, 08023190487, 09024409000 08033709434
  25. NASSARAWA STATE 09051009404
  26. NIGER STATE 07031346425
  27. OGUN STATE 09116589494
  28. ONDO STATE 08036130535
  29. OSUN STATE 09019683922
  30. OYO STATE 07047703000
  31. PLATEAU STATE 08037116395, 07031260622
  32. RIVERS STATE 08064274222
  33. SOKOTO STATE 07069084570, 07052693532, 08136913284
  34. TARABA STATE 08136728969, 08060902363
  35. YOBE STATE 08061397656
  36. ZAMFARA STATE 08140075541
  37. FCT 09114913164, 08186690471, 08079153860, 08034276240, 08164304255, 09159793968.

