Nigeria Would Stop Fuel Importation By 2024 After Local Refineries Begin Production – Tinubu Government Vows

The President Bola Tinubu-led Nigerian government has promised to fix the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries to stop the country’s fuel importation by 2024.

This was stated by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri, during a working visit to the Port Harcourt Refining Company in Eleme, Rivers State.

The minister, who was joined on the tour by Minister of State for Gas Resources, Ekperikpe Ekpo, expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done, noting that the $1.5 billion rehabilitation project, when finished by the end of 2023, would process up to 60,000 barrels of petroleum per day.

He underlined that the Port Harcourt refinery would begin operations before the end of 2023, specifically in December, and that the Warri refinery, which is also being renovated, would begin refining petroleum products in February.

It insisted on the December 2023 completion date for the Port Harcourt refinery renovation, expressing satisfaction with the quality of work done in the plant.

He stated that the purpose of the inspection was to guarantee that the Port Harcourt Refinery was rehabilitated on time and that other refineries in the country were completed on time.

The Minister was quoted by Vanguard saying: “The essence of today’s inspection is to come see the extent of work done at the Port Harcourt Refinery and we are happy with the level of work done here.

“From what we have seen here, we believe the project will be completed as scheduled. The Port Harcourt Refinery will come on board fully by the end of this year, 2023. Warri will start operating by the first quarter of next year and then, Kaduna will come on stream towards the end of next year.

“The Port Harcourt Refinery when completed is expected to produce about 54 to 60 barrels per day, while Warri refinery when it comes on stream by February, 2024 will produce 75 barrels of oil per day. If we add that to Dangote refinery we will be able to stop fuel importation and Nigeria can now have the benefits of full deregulation.

“We will be going round all the refineries in the country, from Port Harcourt, we will go to Warri, to Kaduna. We will also go to Dangote refinery to see the level of work there.

“Our objective is to ensure that in the next few years, Nigeria stops fuel importation and that is why we are here to see the extent of work done, and we are satisfied with what we are seeing here.”

“Nigerians should expect better supply of fuel and better economy. But I can assure you that Nigeria will have a better deal in this renewed hope Administration of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State for Gas Resources, stated that the government is anxious for gas production and electricity generation in the country.

Ekpo stated that the administration is dedicated to putting a stop to gas flaring in the country.

He continued: “You know gas is very important and we have it in abundance. so the issue of gathering the gas to generate power supply and other areas that would need gas in the country is very important.

“The government is very desperate about it as it will bring in foreign investors to invest in the gas sector.

“With the briefing we have received today, there is hope for Nigeria that gas flaring will stop and gas generation will increase, and with that we will have uninterrupted power supply in the country.”

Ekpo commented on the government’s stance on the use of compressed natural gas, or CNG, in cars.

He said, “The policy is very simple and we are encouraging investors in that sector so that we have it in abundance, the vehicles will be converted to appreciate the usage of CNG which would be beneficial to all.

“So, there is desperate and dedicated efforts to make sure gas is available which of course will reduce the cost of gas in the vehicle as well as reducing the cost of using fuel.”