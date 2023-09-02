‘Nigeria Would Have Been In Deeper Problems If A Northerner Had Won The Election’ -Ayodele Fayose

According to a report by Channels Online, former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose expressed his belief that Nigeria would be facing more significant challenges if a northerner had won the 2023 presidential election. He made this statement during an exclusive interview in a video (13:08) with Channels TV’s Hard Copy while discussing the situation within the PDP.

Responding to a follow-up question about how the PDP had treated him due to his stance, Fayose mentioned that he had publicly stated on his Twitter handle that it was the South’s turn to lead, and he had no apologies for that stance.

“I’ll say it again, Nigeria would be facing more significant challenges now if a northerner had won that election,” Fayose reiterated. He also pointed out that there might not be a specific constitutional provision for regional rotation, but it is a matter of moral and common sense to follow a rotational precedence.

Fayose cited an example where a northerner served as chairman, Atiku as president, and Buhari completed his eight-year term, suggesting that it would be unfair for the South not to have its turn. He emphasized that this issue was not about specific individuals like Asiwaju or Obi.

