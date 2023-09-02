Nigeria would have been in a deeper problem if a northerner had won that election – Fayose

According to a report by the Channels online newspaper, Ayodele Fayose, former Ekiti state governor, said that Nigeria would have been in a deeper problem by now if a northern had won that 2023 presidential election.

The PDP chieftain, Ayodele Fayode made the statement in an exclusive interview with Channels TV”s Hard Copy, when he was airing his view on the situation in PDP and Mope asked him a follow-up question that, what did the PDP did to him after he said that some of them are aggrieved because of what the PDP did to them.

PDP chieftain, Ayo Fayose said that because he came out on his Twitter handle to say to the whole world that it is the turn of the south. He said he has no apology for what he said.

“I say it again, Nigeria would be in a deeper problem now if a northerner had won that election”

Ayo Fayose said he won’t mention name but somebody said yesterday that there is nowhere in the constitution that says it is the turn of the south, he said moral and common sense say that there is a rotational precedence.

“If a northerner, Ayu is the chairman, and Atiku the President, so Buhari will finish after 8 years and Atiku will now take another 8 years. So south will be looking like Mumu. It’s not about Asiwaju, it is not about Obi.”

