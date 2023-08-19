Nigeria Would Face Economic Difficulties, With Fuel Costing N900 per Gallon–Primate Ayodele Warns

Primate Elijah Ayodele, who leads the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, recently made a prediction about Nigeria’s future. He believes that by the year 2035, Nigeria might not be able to sustain itself. He also forewarned that Nigeria would face economic difficulties, with fuel costing N900 per gallon.

According to Primate Elijah, this possible downfall is due to ongoing issues like poor leadership and instability. He’s concerned that if these problems persist, it could spell trouble for Nigeria’s survival.

In an interview with DAILY POST paper, the spiritual leader highlighted the importance of Nigerians and their leaders reconnecting with their faith in God. He believes that returning to a stronger spiritual foundation is necessary for the country to overcome these challenges.

Primate Ayodele went on to caution that Nigeria could experience economic hardships, with fuel prices possibly reaching as high as N900 per gallon.

