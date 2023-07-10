Nigeria witnessed worst phase of corruption under Buhari – Kukah

During his speech at the 60th call to bar anniversary celebration of legal icon Aare Afe Babalola in Ado Ekiti, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah, expressed his view that Nigeria experienced its most severe phase of corruption during the previous administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kukah acknowledged that corruption was not initiated by President Buhari, but he emphasized that his administration exacerbated it both morally and financially.

He said, “We have seen the worst phase of corruption in Nigeria. Femi Falana, my friend here, will speak about that because he has published a series of articles talking about what happened under the Buhari administration.

“They were not the ones who caused corruption but I think in the last administration, we saw the ugliest phase of corruption whether in moral terms, financial terms and other terms,” he said.

The Bishop, however, said it is time to rebuild the country, adding that Nigerians have put the “ugly past” behind them, following the outcome of the 2023 general elections.

He observed that a significant number of Nigerians have lost trust in the judiciary, which he viewed as yet another victim of the ongoing crisis affecting every institution in the country. In his view, Nigeria cannot simply assume that it is a fully-fledged democracy at present, but rather should acknowledge that it is gradually progressing towards democracy. This implies the need to rebuild Nigeria after the chaotic aftermath left by the previous administration.

