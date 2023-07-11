Nigeria Witnessed Worst Corruption Under Buhari, Bishop Kukah Warns Tinubu’s FG

The Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah, on Monday, said Nigeria witnessed the ugliest phase of corruption during the last administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

Bishop Kukah, during a lecture he delivered at the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the call to bar of the founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), clarified that the trend didn’t start under Buhari, but corruption festered under the ex-president’s watch, The Vanguard reported.

“They were not the ones who caused corruption but I think in the last administration, we saw the ugliest phase of corruption whether in moral terms, financial terms, and other terms,” he said.

Kukah, also in his lecture, made a case for men of integrity in the judiciary, particularly at the Supreme Court.

The cleric disclosed that a lot of Nigerians have lost faith in the judiciary, even though the arm of government is a victim, the same way every other institution in Nigeria is suffering a crisis.

Kukah further averred that Nigeria should not yet assume that it is a democracy but instead assume that it is matching towards democracy, which means rebuilding Nigeria “after the kind of mess the last administration has left the country.”

According to him, it is time to rebuild the country and no matter what happens at the Supreme Court concerning the election, he is convinced that Nigerians have put the “ugly past” behind them.

Bishop Kukah called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Federal Government to avoid sentiments in the process of the country’s democratic journey, said upholding the provisions of democracy required selfless service which should not be sentimentally driven to foster development, Vanguard report added.

