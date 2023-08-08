Nigeria Will Benefit Nothing From Going To War With Niger Republic – Chief Bode George

Amid the ongoing faceoff between the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) and the military junta that has seized power in the Niger Republic, Elder Statesman, and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Olabode George has come out to warn the Bola Tinubu administration against launching an offensive against the french-speaking country.

While appearing in an interview on ARISE TV’s ‘The Morning Show’ on Tuesday, Chief George, who is also a former military governor of Ondo State, insisted that Nigeria will not benefit anything from a full-scale war with her neighbour, rather, the financial and human implications of such an operation will end up derailing the country even further.

Going down memory lane, the PDP chieftain explained that despite its heavy involvement in military peacekeeping missions in the West African sub-region in the past, Nigeria has benefitted from nothing from such actions.

He said; “We have to learn from our past experiences. We were in ECOMOG, which country was mainly responsible for the military, financial, and armed forces personnel? We did so much during that time. What was the benefit to Nigeria after that? Like I was teaching at the National War College, before you go to war as a nation, you must first teach your boys about the national interest of your country.

Anything that falls out of that, is not a major concern to you. But if anybody infringes on your national interest, then you can go to war. Because you are going there to defend something so vital to your country. Learning from ECOMOG experience, Nigeria will benefit nothing from going to war with Niger Republic. What will we have as a benefit in going to Niger?”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 2:25).

