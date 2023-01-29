Nigeria Will Be Astounded By Tinubu’s Perform In The North West — Hannatu Musawa

In an interview with PUNCH newspapers a few hours ago, Hannatu Musawa, the deputy spokesperson for the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, gave a statement in which she outlined her reasons for believing that Bola Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, will win in the North West.

Hannatu Musawa addressed the subject during the interview and said; “I promise that we will fulfill our promise. The North-West will deliver when it arrives. In this election, a lot of things will occur. One of them is that (Peter) Obi’s performance will surprise many who may not have given him much credit in the past.

And those who are cheering for Obi online will be startled by how poorly he performs in the presidential election. Then, the country would be stunned by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s performance in the North West.”

