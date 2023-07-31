Nigeria Today Is Not United To Go Into Confrontation With A United Country

Obinna Nwosu participated in the 2023 Abia state governorship election, but he did not win. He recently shared a tweet his verified twitter handle reacting to the current state of the country.

According to him, he said that Nigeria is a country where individuals are not united. Despite the current state of Nigeria, Nigerians are not united to come up with a plan that will solve the problem. Obinna Nwosu also talked about Niger coup and he advised the country not to get into any confrontation with Niger Republic.

Obinna Nwosu made it known to us that he’s bold enough to advise Nigerians. He alledgedly wants us to be united and not having a confrontation with Niger Republic. He shared a tweet saying;

“Obasanjo, Soyinka, Sanusi, Atiku, Moghalu, Mimiko, Seriake Dickson, all said that Nigeria is more divided than ever. I am not old enough to make such statement, what I can say is that Nigeria today does not look united enough to go into confrontation with a united country”.

