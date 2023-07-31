Nigeria Should Not Confront The Niger Republic, A Leader Wasn’t Picked During The Election – Nwosu

Obinna Nwosu participated in the Abia state 2023 governorship election, but unfortunately he did not win. He shared a tweet regarding the Niger coup, and he advised the country, not to get into any confrontation with Niger Republic.

Obinna Nwosu doesn’t want Nigerians to get into any form of confrontation with Niger Republic probably because he knows the precaution might be devastating. He went further to say that if the people of Niger says they want the village drunk to lead them, we should allow the village drunk to lead them.

According to Obinna Nwosu’s tweet, he made it clear that Nigeria doesn’t have a leader, alledgedly because the people’s choice wasn’t good enough. He went further to say that Niger did not pick a leader for Nigeria in 2023 election. He also said diplomacy is the only way forward, and not having a confrontation with Niger Republic.

Check out the screenshot below.

